NYC mayor’s brother set to leave his City Hall security job

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams’ brother is leaving his volunteer post as a mayoral security adviser. In an interview that aired Friday, Bernard Adams told PIX11 News that he’ll wrap up at City Hall next week. The mayor then publicly thanked his brother for his role. Both brothers are retired New York Police Department officers. After taking office last year, Eric Adams initially planned to hire his brother in a high-paid city job. Bernard Adams ultimately served as a security adviser for $1 a year. Prior mayors also have appointed relatives to volunteer posts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.