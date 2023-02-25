Official: Heavy ice a possible factor in Alaska gym collapse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage official says thick, heavy ice had accumulated on the roof of a gym that collapsed earlier this month, killing one person and trapping two others. Ross Noffsinger is the acting building official for the city. He told the Anchorage Daily News that tremendous ice buildup on the roof may have exceeded the city’s design criteria. Still, he said more analysis is needed before officials reach a final conclusion. The collapse happened on the evening of Feb. 17 during a fitness competition. One woman was killed in the collapse and two others were temporarily trapped. More than 10 people were inside the gym at the time.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.