3 Hungarians killed after car, bus collide on Austrian pass

BERLIN (AP) — Police say three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria. Police said the 25-year-old driver appeared to have lost control of his car on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria, on Saturday. His 29- and 36-year-old passengers died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. Police said an alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.