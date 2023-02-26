Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan

ATLANTA (AP) — Quin Snyder has been hired as the Atlanta Hawks coach. The Hawks reached an agreement with Snyder on a five-year deal only five days after firing McMillan on Tuesday. General manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta’s eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021. Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. He said in the team’s statement he’s “thrilled to go back to Atlanta.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.