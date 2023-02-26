Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid

LOSITETI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has gotten an up-close look at the historic East Africa drought. She ended a five-day visit to Africa on Sunday by walking along arid land in an affected village in Kenya after a nearly three-hour drive south of Nairobi, the capital. She also listened as some women she met with described how their children and livestock are going hungry as a result of the drought. The first lady said the U.S. provides 70% of the aid being sent to the region to help alleviate the suffering. She appealed for more countries to join in, saying “we cannot be the only ones” helping.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

