Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
LOSITETI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has gotten an up-close look at the historic East Africa drought. She ended a five-day visit to Africa on Sunday by walking along arid land in an affected village in Kenya after a nearly three-hour drive south of Nairobi, the capital. She also listened as some women she met with described how their children and livestock are going hungry as a result of the drought. The first lady said the U.S. provides 70% of the aid being sent to the region to help alleviate the suffering. She appealed for more countries to join in, saying “we cannot be the only ones” helping.