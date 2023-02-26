Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; many dead; 40 survivors

ROME (AP) — Rescue officials say an undetermined number of migrants have died and dozens have been rescued after their boat broke apart off southern Italy. Italian state radio says the coast guard has recovered about 30 bodies in rough waters in the Ionian Sea off Calabria. A spokesperson for firefighters, whose rescue boats were also involved in the search efforts, said so far about 40 migrants had been rescued. Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, RAI state radio said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday. Border police vessels were also searching for survivors.

