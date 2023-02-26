Palestinians: Officials will meet with Israel over violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian president’s office says a high-level Palestinian delegation will meet with top Israeli officials in Jordan. The meeting on Sunday is an attempt to reduce surging tensions in the region ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel said the prime minister’s national security adviser as well as the chief of the Shin Bet domestic security agency were to attend. It’s not clear what the talks might achieve. Israel has pledged to continue fighting militancy in pockets of the occupied West Bank where the Palestinian Authority often has little control. Israel also is led by a far-right government with members that oppose concessions to the Palestinians.

