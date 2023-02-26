Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead

ROME (AP) — Italian state radio says the coast guard has spotted about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy’s mainland. Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, RAI state radio said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday. It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters are involved in rescue efforts. Coast guard and other rescue services weren’t immediately available for details.

