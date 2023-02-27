Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage
By MAJDI MOHAMMED and ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli medics say a man has been seriously wounded in a shooting on a West Bank highway. The shooting comes a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank, and Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday’s shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho. There were no further details available immediately.