Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage

HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli medics say a man has been seriously wounded in a shooting on a West Bank highway. The shooting comes a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank, and Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday’s shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho. There were no further details available immediately.

By MAJDI MOHAMMED and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

