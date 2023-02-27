Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Florida. SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday. The problem involved the engine ignition system. Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

