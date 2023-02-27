Palestinian gunman critically wounds Israeli in new violence

HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli medics say an Israeli motorist has been critically wounded in a shooting on a West Bank highway. The shooting comes a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank, and Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday’s shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Monday came under criticism for failing to restore quiet, and in some cases, appearing to send mixed messages about Israeli violence toward Palestinians. The army also was criticized for its slow response to Sunday night’s rampage.

By MAJDI MOHAMMED and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

