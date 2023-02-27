Philippine leader urges military to focus on South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says the main mission of his country’s military has changed to ensure the protection of its territory as disputes with China and U.S.-China rivalry intensify. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spoke to troops two weeks after summoning China’s ambassador to protest the use of a military-grade laser by the Chinese coast guard that briefly blinded some of the crew of a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea. The Philippines condemned the Feb. 6. incident in one of the more than 200 diplomatic protests it has filed against Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions since last year. China has accused the Philippines of intruding into its territory and said its coast guard used a harmless laser to track the Philippine vessel’s movement.

