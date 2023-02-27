UN seeks $4.3 billion to cover Yemen 2023 humanitarian needs

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations is seeking $4.3 billion at a pledging conference in Geneva to alleviate the suffering of millions of people in Yemen. Monday’s conference deals with the Arab world’s poorest country, where an eight-yearlong war has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. U.N. officials say more than 21 million people in Yemen, or two-thirds of the country’s population, need help and protection. Yemen’s conflict started in 2014 when the Iran-backed rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government to power.

