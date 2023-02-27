Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Federal officials say contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio have started moving out. The shipments started Monday and comes after concerns were raised during the weekend about oversight of where the waste was being shipped. The Environmental Protection Agency also announced that two new hazardous waste sites will receive some of the shipments. Those two sites are at an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana. The EPA says it is now getting closer to identifying enough certified facilities to take all of the waste from the site of the derailment in East Palestine.

