Work for anti-abortion group issue in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court provided legal advice to one of the state’s leading anti-abortion groups, work that Wisconsin Right to Life hasn’t detailed but is now being used against Dan Kelly. The high-stakes race will determine majority control of the court and likely the fate of abortion access in the state. Kelly is endorsed by the state’s three top anti-abortion groups, including Wisconsin Right to Life. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz is attacking Kelly on abortion in her latest ad. It includes reference to a 2016 letter from the head of Wisconsin Right to Life saying that Kelly provided “great counsel” to the group.

