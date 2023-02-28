$1M settlement in lawsuit over federal immigration raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement of more than $1 million in a class action lawsuit that challenged a federal immigration raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant where about 100 people were arrested. News outlets report the settlement approved on Monday calls for the U.S. government to pay $475,000 to six individual plaintiffs and an additional $550,000 to a class settlement fund for nearly 100 workers detained almost five years ago. The lawsuit claimed the Southeastern Provision workers’ 4th and 5th Amendment constitutional rights were violated in April 2018 when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant.

