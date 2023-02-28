China to host Belarusian leader amid Ukraine tensions

BEIJING (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit. The three-day trip is a reminder that Russia’s war in Ukraine has far-reaching effects on global alliances. China says the visit is an “opportunity to promote the further development of all-around cooperation between the two countries.” But it comes as U.S. officials warn that China is considering sending military assistance to Russia. China has called the U.S. allegations a smear campaign, saying it is committed to promoting peace talks and accusing Washington and its allies of fueling the conflict by providing Ukraine with defensive weapons.

