New China committee debuts with eye on major policy shifts
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House committee dedicated to countering China is set to make its debut in prime time on Tuesday. It’s the opening act in what lawmakers hope will be a robust effort to overcome partisan divisions and address what some call a “generational challenge” to America’s national security. The House committee’s chairman, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, says he’s looking to bridge differences rather than exploit them. His first efforts in that regard will be a hearing focused on informing Americans about the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Gallagher says he hopes the committee will issue a set of recommendations on long-term policies for dealing with China as well as pass legislation.