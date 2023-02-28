UN report: Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran

VIENNA (AP) — Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog have found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site. That’s according to a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press. The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency distributed to member states likely will renew tensions between Iran and the West over its program. The IAEA report only speaks about “particles” and suggests that Iran isn’t building a stockpile of uranium enriched above 60% — the level it has been enriching at from some time.

