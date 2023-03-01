Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli protesters against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judicial system have blocked roads and are clashing with police in central Tel Aviv. The demonstrators are calling Wednesday a “national disruption day” as the government barrels ahead with legislation that would weaken the Supreme Court. A central protest was expected later in Jerusalem. The rival sides are digging in, deepening one of Israel’s worst domestic crises. The legal overhaul has sparked an unprecedented uproar, with weeks of mass protests, criticism from legal experts, business leaders and the security establishment — as well as concern from international allies.