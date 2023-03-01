Israeli protesters and police clash in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fired stun grenades and water cannons at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway, and protesters scuffled with police near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Jerusalem as weeks of anti-government protests turned violent. Wednesday’s developments came as thousands across the country staged a “national disruption day,” the latest in a string of mass protests against Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary and weaken the Supreme Court. The rival sides are digging in, deepening one of Israel’s worst domestic crises. The legal overhaul has sparked an unprecedented uproar, with weeks of mass protests, criticism from legal experts, business leaders and the security establishment — as well as concern from international allies.

By ISABEL DEBRE and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

