Italy, France confront 2nd year of western Europe drought

ROME (AP) — Italy, France and other nations in western Europe are grappling with a second year of too little rain and snow. In Italy’s case, the upcoming growing season is expected to be the first time in more than 30 years that the country has faced back-to-back years of drought. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni huddled with some ministers on Wednesday to start mapping out a plan to deal with the water crisis. France has recorded the most winter days without rain since at least 1959, and snow levels in major French mountain ranges are also much lower than usual for this time of year. Four regions in southern France already have water restrictions in place

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.