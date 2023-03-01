Trial set for New Mexico candidate in drive-by shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico Statehouse is scheduled to be tried next year on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A judge issued an order Tuesday charting a course for the case of Solomon Peña. The 39-year-old felon remains in custody after being indicted in January. The charges stem from shootings that occurred between early December and January. No one was hurt, but the case reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should make it harder for people accused of violent crimes to make bail. Lawmakers also are considering a bill that would shield from the public the addresses of elected officials.

