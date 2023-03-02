Arkansas House approves Sanders’ education overhaul proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is getting closer to overhauling its education system. The state House on Thursday voted to raise starting teacher salaries, help fund private and home schooling and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation. The ideas are a top priority for Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The bill now heads back to the state Senate for a final vote before going to Sanders’ desk. Supporters say the voucher program for private and home schooling will give parents more options. Democrats and teachers’ groups have warned it could divert funding away from public schools.

