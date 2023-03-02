As Biden projects unity, Senate Democrats see little action
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited the Senate to demonstrate unity among Democrats — but he ended up endorsing a Republican priority instead. With Democrats acknowledging they cannot get much done in the closely divided Congress, Biden has pledged to try to find areas where the two parties can agree. He made good on that promise in remarks at a caucus luncheon on Thursday, telling senators that he will sign a GOP-backed measure to overturn changes to the criminal code in the District of Columbia.