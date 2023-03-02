Skip to Content
Biden says he will sign effort to override new DC laws

By COLLEEN LONG, MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will sign a Republican-sponsored resolution blocking new District of Columbia laws that overhaul how the nation’s capital prosecutes and punishes crime. City officials have spent nearly two decades trying to redo Washington’s criminal laws, including redefining crimes, changing criminal justice policies and reworking how sentences should be handed down after convictions. The overhaul passed the D.C. Council late last year.

