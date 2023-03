Danish queen discharged from hospital after back surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has been discharged from a Copenhagen hospital. The palace said Thursday that she had undergone a successful back operation last week. The 82-year-old monarch is now facing “a lengthy physical rehabilitation process” which may last several months. On Feb. 22, the queen had what was described as “extensive back surgery” after experiencing severe back pain. Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.

