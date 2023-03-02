Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis missed his shot at making history. Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday’s Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State needing 26 to pass “Pistol” Pete’s mark. Davis finished with 22 after being slowed by a fourth foul. He missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the intense loss. Davis finished with 3,664 points to Maravich’s 3,667. Maravich set his record in just three years at LSU.