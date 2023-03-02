Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

By KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters on Friday battled a blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district and forced 130 people in nearby buildings to evacuate.

The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Multiple floors of the structure — including scaffolding — were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air. No casualties have been reported.

The redevelopment plan by the Empire Group was to build a 42-story architectural landmark to house the historic club and a new hotel, its website said.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, several hotels and some residential and commercial buildings.

As the day broke, the fire was less serious compared to the scene hours before, although flames could still be seen on multiple floors. The structure’s exterior walls were blackened and parts of its scaffolding were shaky.

Those staying in three buildings close to the scene had to be evacuated, police said.

Police said six adjacent buildings, including the three where the evacuation took place and Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

Tsim Sha Tsui is a tourist and shopping area in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It is famous for its skyscrapers and an iconic view of the city’s Victoria Harbour.