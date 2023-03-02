Hong Kong probes cause of blaze in shopping district

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are investigating the cause of a huge blaze that broke out at a construction site in a popular shopping district. The fire forced around 170 people in nearby buildings to evacuate. The fire erupted at the Mariners’ Club redevelopment project at 11 p.m. Thursday in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district in Kowloon. Multiple floors were still on fire as dawn broke, but the government said the fire was largely extinguished by 8:30 a.m. after a nine-hour battle. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Deputy chief fire officer Keung Sai-ming said his team faced various challenges, including a lack of equipment at the construction site.

