New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. Friday’s docking was delayed an hour because of a switch problem with one of the capsule’s docking hooks. SpaceX flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix, as the capsule remained 65 feet from the station. The same problem cropped up shortly after Thursday’s liftoff from Florida. The capsule’s four-man crew includes the first person from the Arab world who will spend an extended time in orbit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.