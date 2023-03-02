Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s opposition has renewed calls for the election result to be overturned a day after the country announced its new president-elect. Third-place Labour Party candidate Peter Obi said at a news conference in the capital on Thursday that “we won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians.” Hours later, second-place candidate Atiku Abubakar with the Peoples Democratic Party also rejected defeat and said he was consulting with his lawyers on how to challenge the outcome. At least four other parties are joining them in challenging the results. They have three weeks from the day the final tally was announced to appeal. Bola Tinubu was announced as Nigeria’s president-elect on Wednesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.