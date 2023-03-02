Officer pleads not guilty in Colorado train-patrol car crash

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train has pleaded not guilty. Jordan Steinke’s lawyer entered the plea on her behalf during a brief court hearing on Thursday. It came a week after prosecutors dropped the most serious charge she had faced, second-degree felony assault. She is still charged with felony attempted reckless manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless endangerment in the September collision that seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. She has filed a lawsuit accusing officers of failing in their duty to take care of her while in custody.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.