Police say 3 foreign skiers killed in Canadian avalanche

Canadian police say three foreign skiers been killed in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the three were among 10 skiers who went to the slopes by helicopter and who were caught by the slide on Wednesday. The avalanche took place near the Panorama Mountain Resort, near Invermere, British Columbia. Authorities did not immediately release nationalities of the victims. RCMP Cpl. James Grady says everyone in the group has been accounted for, and four are injured but are expected to recover. He sys all the skiers except the guide were from outside Canada, but did not release their hometowns.

