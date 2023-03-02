Utah measure to ban abortion clinics goes to governor’s desk

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposal to ban abortion clinics in Utah and have them provided exclusively at hospitals passed the Utah Legislature. It now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk. The measure passed Thursday would dramatically limit where people can access abortion care while a trigger law banning them remains subject to a court injunction. It comes as red states throughout the country implement restrictions in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The clinic-centered push in Utah is unique among states with trigger laws. Many abortion clinics closed in such states after last year’s Supreme Court decision.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.