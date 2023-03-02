Warrant: Bomb materials at home of alleged July 4th gunman

CHICAGO (AP) — A unsealed federal warrant says agents found bomb-making materials at the apartment of an alleged gunman charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year. The Chicago Tribune says the warrant unsealed Thursday indicates commercial components used for explosions and a timer were among the items found at the Highland Park-area home of Robert Crimo III. An affidavit attached to the warrant cited Crimo as telling FBI agents he considered the possibility of deploying explosives in the attack in Highland Park. The affidavit said Crimo suggested the explosives would have been “too heavy to carry to the parade.” A grand jury indicted Crimo in July on first-degree murder and other counts.

