White House cybersecurity strategy stresses software safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ambitious new White House cybersecurity strategy calls for bolstering protections of critical sectors and making software companies legally liable when their products don’t meet basic standards. The 35-page document released Thursday promises to use “all instruments of national power” to pre-empt cyberattacks. It also says it will seek to “impose robust and clear limits” on data collection by the private sector, including of geolocation and health information. While it codifies work already underway, the document includes calls for greater regulation that will require congressional approval. That’s expected to be an uphill battle with Republicans dominating the House.

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

