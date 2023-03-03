After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial brought a business boost and frenzy of attention to a small South Carolina town. The spectacle altered life for over a month. Teachers adjusted drop-off and pickup routines at the school down the street from the courthouse. Walterboro Police Chief Kevin Martin said the city incurred $35,500 in overtime pay, facilities rentals and technology upgrades related to the trial — not including this past week’s costs. Still, residents also enjoyed the sight of trial figures like Attorney General Alan Wilson and personalities like television analyst Nancy Grace. Now, many residents are ready for life to return to normal.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.