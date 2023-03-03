Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists has been convicted of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing. The case is separate from Tina Peters’ alleged involvement in a security breach of voting machines. Jurors on Friday found Peters guilty of obstructing government operations but acquitted her of obstructing a peace officer, The Daily Sentinel reports. She was charged last year after allegedly recording a court hearing involving a subordinate who was also charged in the alleged voting machine breach.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.