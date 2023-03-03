Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say checks of all the human remains recovered so far from the scene of the deadliest train crash in the country’s history indicate the number of people killed in the rail disaster still stands at 57. Recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage in Tempe, 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, where a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday. The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire has complicated the task of determining the death toll. Officials are matching parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number. Identification is being done through next-of-kin DNA samples.

By VASSILIS KOMMATAS, GIANNIS PAPANIKOS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.