Man ordered to jail in Jewish Michigan threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged with using social media to threaten the lives of Jewish public officials in Michigan will remain in jail. Jack Carpenter III didn’t oppose the government’s request that he stay in custody while his case winds through Detroit federal court. The FBI says Carpenter, who’s from Tipton, Michigan, was in Texas when he tweeted that he was returning “to carry out the punishment of death to anyone” who is Jewish in Michigan government. Investigators say he had firearms and ammunition in his vehicle. Carpenter’s defense attorney declined to comment. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was a target. Three state lawmakers who are Jewish say the FBI informed them about the case.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.