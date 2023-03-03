Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana

A storm system is marched eastward after spawning likely tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana that damaged homes, businesses, a university campus and left thousands without power. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong winds are reported in Michigan and Indiana. Some Kentucky schools closed in anticipation of possible tornadoes, heavy rain and strong winds. No deaths or severe injuries have been reported from storms in Texas and Louisiana on Thursday night. Officials are surveying tornado damage 80 miles east of Dallas. Large hail fell in Oklahoma, and heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Arkansas and Missouri.

