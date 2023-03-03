Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported

A large storm system is taking aim at the Northeast, threatening heavy snow and coastal flooding after heavy winds and possible tornadoes damaged homes and buildings, left thousands without power and caused 10 deaths in the South. A mix of snow, sleet and rain was expected across New England starting late Friday and lasting into Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning. The system spouted heavy winds and possible tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky and brought heavy snow to parts of the Midwest. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong winds were reported in Michigan and Indiana. Winds damaged buildings, toppled trees and overturned 18-wheelers in multiple states.

By KEN MILLER and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

