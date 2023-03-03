Thousands march in Greece as anger builds over train deaths

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Protests have intensified in Greece, triggered by a rail disaster earlier this week which left at least 57 people dead. In Athens, police fired tear gas at youths outside parliament, while demonstrations were held in several Greek cities. The protests grew as families began receiving the remains of the victims, identified after a harrowing process, and the first funeral of a victims was held in northern Greece. Rail workers are continuing strikes into the weekend. The government has blamed human error and a railway official has been charged with manslaughter.

