UK couple to remain jailed after baby’s remains found in bag

LONDON (AP) — A couple whose disappearance sparked a nationwide search in England have been ordered to remain in custody after evidence presented during a court hearing revealed that the remains of an infant were found in a garden shed close to where the man and woman were finally found. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. They made their first appearance in court on Friday at Crawley Magistrate’s Court, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of London.

