US, South Korea announce largest field exercises in 5 years

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have announced they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the U.S. flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea. The North has threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against such exercises. It’s likely that it will respond to the upcoming training with missile tests because it views it as an invasion rehearsal. The South Korean and U.S. militaries say they will conduct computer-simulated command post training and separate large-scale joint field training. Friday’s deployment of a U.S. B-1B was the second in 12 days.

