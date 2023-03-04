Doctor in embattled Somaliland city says at least 145 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The director of a hospital in a disputed city in the Somaliland region says at least 145 people have been killed in more than two months of fighting between anti-government fighters and Somaliland security forces after local elders declared their intention to reunite with Somalia. The director of the public hospital in Las-Anod told The Associated Press that more than 1,080 other people have been wounded and over 100,000 families have fled the city of Las-Anod since late December. He accused Somaliland forces of striking the hospital with mortar attacks, which the government has denied.

