Friends, family remember Thai soccer boy rescued from cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) — To the chant of Buddhist prayers, friends and family of one of the soccer boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 bid farewell to their teammate who died in the U.K. last month. The shrine for Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep was decorated with 17 soccer balls, each representing his age. His cremated ashes arrived from the U.K. on Saturday. In the evening, monks sitting in a row chanted prayers at a temple not far from the Tham Luang Cave. That’s where he and his 11 teammates and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks before they were safely guided out by a team of expert divers in a rescue that grabbed global attention.

