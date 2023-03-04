Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 19; 3 still missing
By TATAN SYUFLANA and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers and firefighters are searching for three people who are still missing after a large fire spread from a fuel depot and killed at least 19 people. The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in North Jakarta. At least 260 firefighters extinguished the blaze just before midnight on Friday after it tore through the neighborhood for more than two hours. A preliminary investigation showed the fire was caused by a technical problem during a fuel-filling process that led to excess pressure. Some 1,300 people are displaced. Officials say they’ll remap safe zones for residents away from vital objects.