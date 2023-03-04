Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 19, over dozen missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers and firefighters are searching for three people who are still missing under the rubble of charred houses and buildings after a large fire spread from a fuel depot and killed at least 19 people. The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in North Jakarta. At least 260 firefighters extinguished the blaze just before midnight on Friday after it tore through the neighborhood for more than two hours. A preliminary investigation showed the fire was caused by a technical problem during a fuel-filling process that led to excess pressure. Some 1,300 people are displaced. Officials say they’ll remap safe zones for residents away from vital objects.

By TATAN SYUFLANA and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

